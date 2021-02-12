Bigg Boss 14: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu who has become a fangirl of Rubina Dilaik and is rooting for her to win the show. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is inching closer towards the finale with every passing episode and makers are also leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers glued to their TV sets. Now, as we have got our first finalist of this season, fans are eyeing their favourite contestant to reach the finale.

Among all is Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu who has become a fangirl of Rubina Dilaik and is rooting for her to win the show. Recently, Race actress took to her Twitter handle and shared the picture of Rubina on her story along with a caption. She wrote, "Watched #biggboss14! This girl @rubinadilaik16 is one hell of a strong girl! Should surely win. Best of luck to her."

Here check out the post:

Well, Rubina is one of the strongest contestants of this season and, time and again the actress has proved it. The Shakti actress enjoys a huge fan following among the celebs as well including her Shakti co-star Kamya Punjabi, who came out in her support after she threw a bucket full of water on Rakhi Sawant.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: After Nikki Tamboli, is Rakhi Sawant the second finalist of Salman Khan's show?

Recently, Rubina emerged as the winner of Ticket to Finale task and saved Nikki Tamboli, making her the first finalist of the season. For unversed, Shakti actress has been nominated as a punishment for splashing water on Rakhi after the controversy queen called Abhinav Shukla "tharki".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will get to see Bigg Boss announcing an interesting task to pick the second finalist of the season. Rahul Vaidya and Aly Gony convincing Rakhi Sawant not to sacrifice Rs 14 lakh prize money to become the second finalist. Yes, you read it right, today we will be getting our second finalist of Bigg Boss 14. (click here to know who will be the second finalist)

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar to enter BB house for BF Rahul Vaidya on Valentine's Day

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv