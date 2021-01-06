Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik's fight to get intense in tonight's episode as a result former will be thrown out of the Captaincy task.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is grabbing eyeballs and all thanks to the contestants who are making the show worth watching. In the last episode, we saw Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik at loggerheads, the former teased actress for breaking the rules by discussing nominations. She made fun of her for getting nominated along with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Well, this fight doesn't end here, today we will see Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik's fight 2.0 during the Captaincy Task. As per Kabri, Bigg Boss has organised a task wherein we will see a house divided into two rats and scientist. Scientists are Aly Goni and Sonali Phogat while the rest housemates are dressed as rats.

As per the rules, a scientist will offer a rat two medicine Red (Poison)and Green(Safe), if rat eats green medicine then he/she has the authority to replace any one scientist. However, if a rat eats red medicine then he/she is out of the Captaincy race.

In the first round, Scientists Aly and Sonali will call Nikki Tamboli and will offer her both red and green medicines. She will eat red medicine, as a result, she will be out of the captaincy race.

In the second round, Vikas Gupta eats green medicine and will replace Aly Goni to remove him from the task. However, in the third round, Rakhi Sawant will throw mastermind out of the race, becoming the second contender of captaincy task.

By the end of three rounds, Bigg Boss house gets two contenders for the captaincy task namely Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat. Now it will be interesting to see who among the two queens become the captain of the Bigg Boss house for this week.

Meanwhile, during the task, Bigg Boss will through Arshi Khan from the captaincy race as she broke the property of the house during her fight with Rubina Dilaik.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv