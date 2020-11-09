New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 is getting interesting and entertaining with each passing day. The latest wild card Aly Goni, who was kept in a separate glassroom for a quarantine period in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, has once again made the headlines for his aggressive behaviour in the show. When Aly arrived at the show, he had presented his calm side and listened to everyone. But, in the upcoming episode, he will lose his calm over the extended quarantine period.

Aly was kept in a separate room because his arrival in the show was not pre-planned. It was a sudden decision by the makers and the actor, so to avoid the spread of the coronavirus and to maintain the guidelines of the show, Aly was not allowed to meet other contests physically. It was told that Aly would be able to come out before Monday's episode but it seems that due to some reasons makers have extended Aly's quarantine period.

In the upcoming episode, Aly will be seen in all anger. According to the promo shared by Colors TV, he says, "na mic phnunga na khana khaunga or na hi kisi se baat krunga". He puts his mic away and started shouting at Bigg Boss. He says, mujhe yaha se bahar nikaalo vrna me sab tod dunga." Other contestants try to calm him down, but Aly is in no mood to relax. He says, "Kya hoga nikaal denge na show se nikaal do." Earlier in Friday's episode, Aly was seen lashing out at Jasmin Bhasin for ignoring him.

It can be said that the fans will get to see Aly Goni as a replacement of Sidharth Shukla in the show. Now, it will be interesting to see if Aly Goni will come out of the glassroom or he will have to leave the Bigg Boss house for his behaviour.

Posted By: Srishti Goel