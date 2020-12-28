Bigg Boss 14: After all the drama and fight, Vikas goes to sleep and starts humming, the contestants even asked him to sleep with other people in BB house

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The drama-filled episodes of Bigg Boss 14 are getting interesting with each passing day and the never-ending fight of Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta is going on a loop and seems like it's not going to end till the time they are in the house. In the latest episode, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan got into a fight once again and it took place when the lights were off and everyone was asleep.

Arshi goes to Vikas who was in deep sleep and wakes him up by saying 'Aap so rahe the kya?" To which Vikas gets all angry and starts yelling at the top of his lungs. He also said that Arshi is "Gandi Aurat" and she did all the drama of being nice so that Salman sir would not scold you but now that he has gone, she started doing this all over again. After this, the other contestants gets up and tries to calm down Vikas and Arshi and asks the latter to not poke him further.

As the war of words got ugly, Vikas Gupta in the heat of the moment picked up his bottle and spilled the water on her. Arshi was shocked by his reaction and she too took a bottle and throws water at him. After this, Arshi sits in a corner and says she was not aware of Vikas sleeping.

However, after all the drama and fight, Vikas goes to sleep and starts humming, the contestants even asked him to sleep with other people in BB house so that he does not get scared.

In the latest episode, Raveen Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Shehnaaz Gill joined the Bigg Boss stage to surprise Salman Khan for his birthday. The housemates also prepared a special dance performance and tried to make the day for host Salman Khan.

