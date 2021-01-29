Bigg Boss 14: The never-ending fight of Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan has reached another level as the 'Mastermind' of the house has alleged Arshi of blackmailing him.

The latest episodes of the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is witnessing a lot of nasty fights and drama. Among those drama-filled episodes is the current fight between Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta. The never-ending fight of Vikas and Arshi has reached another level as the 'Mastermind' of the house has alleged Arshi of blackmailing him.

However, Arshi has refuted all the claims and has said that she did have contact with Vikas's mother but she never blackmailed him. Reacting to this, Vikas's mother Sharda Gupta told Hindustan Times that she has no idea what Arshi Khan is talking about. Sharda further said that she did have a word with Arshi two and a half years ago but no personal things were shared that she is using against Vikas. Sharda Gupta concluded by saying that it might be Arshi's game plan but she never spoke anything with the actress.

Meanwhile, as the blackmail claims are doing rounds, it seems to have made Arshi Khan's family upset. Arshi's close friend, Flynn Remedios while talking to Bollywood Life said that Arshi's family is upset over the blackmail claims, and yes they did talk sometimes but Arshi never tried to blackmail him. He further said that they are trying to send a showcause notice for defamation to Vikas Gupta and his mother, Sharda. Adding to this, Flynn said, "We have consulted Advocate CA Ambani of Goregaon (East) in this matter. They are guiding us in the matter. Arshi Khan's family is from Bhopal and does not know how to handle such matters."

On the show Vikas Gupta confessed about his struggling time, and said that when he was in debt, his family treated him like a cash cow. He further said that his family assumed that all his property would be theirs because of his sexual orientation.

On the other hand, Vikas' mother said that she wants to come on the show to give him a warm surprise, and will try to sort the differences out.

