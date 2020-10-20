Bigg Boss 14: A picture of Sidharth Shukla stepping outside the Bigg Boss house was doing rounds on the internet, read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: A report has been doing rounds that claim that the Toofani Seniors of Bigg Boss 14 house- Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are out from the show. According to Bigg Boss Khabri, the trio has finally made an exit from the house. Earlier, today a picture of Sidharth Shukla stepping outside the Bigg Boss house was doing rounds on the internet.

The Bigg Boss Khabri claim that "#SidharthShukla Left Home in anger after his team was declared as losing one for cheating

Later #HinaKhan and #Gauahar also left the home.."

The new concept of Toofani Senior and freshers in the house hooked the fans to the television screen. Hina Khan was given the responsibility of the BB Mall and Luxury items whereas, Gauahar was the head of the kitchen department and Sidharth Shukla was the master of the bedroom.

However, this season showed the fun side of Sidharth Shukla in the show. He has also been accused of favouring fresher contestant Nikki Tamboli in the house, who has been garnering attention in the show.

The makers of Bigg Boss house released a promo in which it is seen that three teams were pitted against each other in a physically challenging task which eventually turns violent. After seeing this, Hina Khan lost her calm and she started yelling at Sidharth and said that his team is being unfair and is doing the cheating. After this, the Toofanis seniors went to the confession room and Hina and Gauahar Khan complain against Sidharth Shukla to Bigg Boss.

Fans were trying to understand what had happened. But if rumours are to be believed, Sidharth along with Hina and Gauahar has made an exit from the show and the freshers will now take full charge over the Bigg Boss 14 house.

