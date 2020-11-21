New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Several TV stars and Bollywood actors follow Bigg Boss with all zest and enthusiasm. They keep sharing their views on the game show and tweet about the contestants' game play according to their observations. There are several ex-Bigg Boss contestants, which include Vindu Dara Singh, Gauahar Khan, Arshi Khan, Hina Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, who never miss a chance to open up about their favourite and least favourite contestants on social media. Recently, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan shared her observation about Bigg Boss Season 14. She has said that Eijaz Khan can win the season because the makers have a soft attitude towards him and Kavita Kaushik has been targetted in the show.

According to a report published in Dainik Jagran, Arshi Khan said, "I think that Kavita Kaushik is very real inside the house and all her reactions are also real. People are deliberately targeting her, they keep teasing her. Anyone will react in such kind of situation. I believed that Eijaz Khan gets insecure after the re-entry of Kavita Kaushik. Is it that Kavita probably knows many secrets of Ejaz Khan and he is afraid that if Kavita opens the secret, he will be exposed.

Arshi Khan also said that the makers of Bigg Boss of this season have a soft attitude towards Ejaz Khan like Siddharth Shukla had last season. Arshi Khan says, "Bigg Boss is a show where everything is real but through editing, everything can be changed. Editing and cutting changes everything. The image of the contestant is always at stake. This time, Kavita Kaushik is being shown bad. Efforts are being made to show Khan good and he is being described as a victim." The same was done with Siddharth Shukla in the previous season, she added.

Well, it cannot be ignored that Kavita Kaushik was thrown out of the show because of her wrong attitude towards Eijaz Khan. After coming back into the show, she faced ignorance and deliberate teasing. Also, Eijaz Khan's comments and gameplay had been ignored at the beginning of the show. Now, it will be interesting to watch if Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik will sort out their issue or things will go even worst.

Posted By: Srishti Goel