New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss house and its spicy drama and fight do not only stay to the BB house as the heat waves spread like wildfire and the same happened in Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik's fight. Recently, Kavita Kaushik walked out of BB's house as she had a major fight with Rubina but after leaving the show, she and her husband Ronnit Biswas tweeted about Rubina's husband Abhinav and alleged that he was an alcoholic and he used to drunk text Kavita.

However, Abhinav Shukla was unaware of the fact and was living in the BB House blissfully, but Vikas Gupta dropped the truth bomb on him and revealed about the incident. While talking to Abhinav in person, Vikas said that Ronnit Biswas, who is Kavita Kaushik's husband, called Abhinav a 'drunkard' and claimed that he sent 'sleazy messages' to Kavita Kaushik after they all shot Abhinav's short film in Kavita-Ronnit's house.

Love you #RubinaDilaik please stop crying😢 we are with you#ShamelessKavita u will also cry like this pic.twitter.com/uq1CurD0JB — Rubina Dilaik (@RubinaD57912721) December 11, 2020

⁦@Iamkavitak⁩ I hope it reaches your brain and you apologize to Abhinav and Rubina publicly. You also know you’re wrong. If you’re not, then prove it in public. Making baseless accusations is not cool at all. #ShamelessKavita #BB14#RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/Ynv80YL4kQ — 𝔽𝕒𝕗𝕒2🅺1 (@sweetbabyfaisa1) December 12, 2020

Abhinav then moved on told about the incident to his wife Rubina after which she breaks down in tears. She says, “How can they say such things and malign your character. I feel like pulling them by their collor. I am not going to spare these two.”

Rubina further asks Aly why didn’t he reveal this to them. Aly says, “Because I didn’t want you two to lose focus on the game. The way you reacted, I wanted to avoid this. Vikas is trying to spoil your game. Don’t react on it. Deal with it when you go outside.”

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik's fans started slamming Kavita Kaushik on Twitter and they started trending #ShamelessKavita. One of the users wrote, "#ShamelessKavita Rubina and Abhinav just chill don't care #kavita we all know that how is she. She is shameless. So don't waste your time on such a woman. You both have to concentrate on your game."

However, Abhinav and Rubina were seen talking about filing a defamation case on them if they have spoken all this about him and accused him falsely.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma