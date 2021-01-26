Aly Goni’s mother Ruby Gonu says that Aly will stick to showing the unconditional support to Rahul Vaidya. Read on to know more

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has been openly supporting housemate Rahul Vaidya as the latter’s fights with Rubina Dilaik get nastier. Alys mother Ruby Goni says he will stick to showing unconditional support to Rahul, since he is an emotional person and forever stands by people he shares a bond with.

"You can't be friends with everyone, and Aly has been clear about it that now Rahul is his priority in the show. He will stand by him. He expects trust only from the few people who he trusts," Ruby told IANS, while opening up on her son.

"When Aly has a bond with someone, he will stand by that person, no matter what. Now when Jasmin is not in the show, he will support Rahul and that's the way he is. He is not selfish. It's a good thing that you respect every relation you make," she added.

Is she happy with the way Aly is playing the game? "As a contestant, he is doing great. I am proud of him for being himself. He is one of the strongest contestants, and is playing well," she said.

Meanwhile, talking about Aly’s girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, she is all set to re-enter the Bigg Boss house once again. Yes, according to a report in Times Of India, Jasmin is expected to be seen in the show for a week during the ‘family week’ round. It is being reported that the actress will be quarantined in a hotel for a week from January 30. Once her mandatory quarantine period gets over, she will enter the house and will reunite with her beau Aly Goni. Now as soon as the news broke, the excitement of their fans knew no bounds.

For the unversed, Jasmin and Aly share a close bond and they maintained a ‘just friends’ tag before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, recently, Jasmin confirmed the news of the duo being in a relationship when she confessed that they have been dating since almost 3 years and she is in love with him.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal