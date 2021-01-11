The four contestants who were nominated for the elimination round were Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 was surely a roller coster ride of emotions as it left everyone teary eyed. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode host-Salman Khan made one of the shocking announcements and even he was left in tears. TV actress Jasmin Bhasin who was known to be one of the strongest contenders in this season was eliminated and it left her beau Aly Goni in shock and he went through an Asthma attack after her elimination.

The four contestants who were nominated for the elimination round were Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla. Host Salman asked four of them to step forward as he says their name and say release to them. By the end of the freeze task, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were left in red boxes and Jasmin kept praying that she doesn't mind her eviction, but Aly Goni should not go. Salman in an emotional voice asked Jasmin to step out of the house. He told Jasmin, "Sorry baby."

As Jasmin got eliminated, Aly Goni was shattered and he suffered an asthma attack. He requested the housemates to get his pump. Salman also got tears in his eyes and asked Aly Goni to breathe and stay strong.

After that Jasmin asked Aly now that she is going he has to come out as a winner. They even said, "I Love you" to each other. Later when Jasmin left the house, Aly was seen throwing things around as Rahul Vaidya consoled him.

Aly Goni even requested Salman to let him leave the show instead of Jasmin. He cried to the extent that he suffered an asthma attack.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma