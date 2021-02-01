Bigg Boss 14: After Jasmin Bhasin's eviction, she shared a note for her fans in which she appealed to them that they should show the same level of support to Aly Goni as they showed for her.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The rumoured couple of telly world Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin leaves no chance to fill the netizens with mushy feelings. Jasmin and Aly's amazing chemistry was seen on the Bigg Boss house, and now that the actress has been eliminated from the show, there are rumours doing rounds that says the couple will get engaged after the show Bigg Boss 14 ends.

Recently, the Ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat in an interview with India.com spilled the beans about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's plan to get married. Sonali has now confirmed that the much-in-love couple will get engaged after the show ends. Now, the netizens couldn't be happier about it.

Jasmin Bhasin after her eviction posted a cute note on her social media, and with that, she made it clear that she is missing Aly Goni. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Missing hugging you hard and listening to the beat of your heart.. Feeling your smell and that wonderful charming spell my sher @alygoni."

Missing hugging you hard and listening the beat of your heart..

Feeling your smell and that wonderful charming spell my sher @alygoni #alyforthewin #jaslyforever #jasly https://t.co/E4nlMR9kmv — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 19, 2021

As soon as she shared the post on social media, fans filled the comment section with heartfelt messages. One of the users wrote, "This show is a waste without you two."

Another wrote, "We miss your chemistry on the show.. the best couple of bigg boss house is Jasmin and Aly.."

After Jasmin's eviction, she shared a note for her fans in which she appealed to them that they should show the same level of support to Aly as they showed for her. She further said that we should all come together to prove that Aly is not alone and let's just prove it.

Her post read, "With over 2 million tweets for #BringjasminBhasinBack you guys have proved your strength. I am shocked & but so grateful at the same time. Mai bahar aa gayi hun, par Aly abhi bhi andar hai. "

Netizens called the eviction of Jasmin Bhasin one of the heartbreaking eviction of this season. To the unknown, after the eviction of Jasmin, Aly had an asthma attack and he was seen breaking down in tears when the actress left the show.

