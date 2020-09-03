Besides Radhe Maa, popular TV actresses such as Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Nalini Negi and Naina Singh will also be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house this year

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk| The new season of Bigg Boss is round the corner and the fans are keenly awaiting the release of the partipants' list. The buzz is going around that controversial Godwomen Radhe Maa has been approached by the makers of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The latest seaoson is going to start from the second week of October and the makers are finalising the contestants now.

According to the report of Telly Chakkar.com, the self proclaimed godwoman Sukhvinder Kaur who is known as Radhe Maa was approached for the previous season but this time she is likely to be seen in Bigg Boss 14.

Besides Radhe Maa, popular TV actresses such as Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Nalini Negi and Naina Singh will also be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house this year.

Meanwhile, actress Disha Vkani who is popular for playing the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been offered a whopping amount by the makers to become a part of Bigg Boss 14.

Radhe Maa was born in Dorangala village of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district and at a very young age, she took the path of spirituality. She has been part of many controversies, from dowry harassment to driving a family to kill themselves. An obscenity complaint was also filed against her as she would reportedly allow her devotees to kiss her.

Is Radhe Maa going to loose her cool in the house just like Swami Om? Only time will tell. Till then, we are waiting for an official confirmation.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma