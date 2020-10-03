Pavitra Punia, she has been already making headlines and the netizens are saying that after Heena Khan, she is going to take the fashion game on top-notch.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' 14 is going to premiere tonight (Saturday) and it has already created a buzz among its fans. Like every year, the controversial show will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Currently, the fans of the show are speculating about the final contestants for the fourteenth season of the Bigg Boss, as the makers of the show have not revealed all the names yet. However, the reports from the insiders have revealed that this year the show will be packed with celebrities. Names of stars like, Jaan Saanu, son of Kumar Saanu, and Pavitra Punia have been confirmed as the contestants of the Bigg Boss 14.

View this post on Instagram 🐆🦒 A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) onAug 19, 2020 at 1:52am PDT

Talking about one of the contestants, Pavitra Punia, she has been already making headlines and the netizens are saying that after Hina Khan, she is going to take the fashion game on top-notch. If you scroll through Pavitra Punia's Instagram, you will get to know she is a package of all. From carrying saree to a jumpsuit she knows the art of it.

Pavitra's Instagram has proved that she is going to raise the mercury level with her fashion quotient at the Bigg Boss house this season. Be it a bodycon dress, a sheer saree, she surely knows how to carry the tame drama.

Pavitra has also participated in Splitsvilla 3 and is popular for playing the role of Geet Dhillon in Love u Zindagi. She also played Simran Ahluwalia in Sawaare Sabke Sapne.. Preeto and Paulomi Roy in Naagin 3. Some other shows she has been a part of includes Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach.. Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Daayan and Baalveer Return.

Talking about her personal life, this sultry diva was dating former contestant of Bigg Boss, Paras Chhabra, However, they both parted their ways after five months of dating.

