New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Abhinav Shukla, who was recently evicted from BB house has joined the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend, and he gave a unique twist to it. Taking to Instagram, Abhinav shared a video, in which, he asked his followers to vote for his wife Rubina Dilaik, and not to forget to mention, we are impressed with his unique 'pawri' way.

Abhinav enjoys a massive fan following of 699k followers on Instagram. He shared a small video on the photo-sharing-platform, in which, he was heard saying, "Dosto ye mai hu, ye seb hai, aur ye Bigg Boss 14 ki winner hai (pointing at Rubina's picture), aur yaha pawry ho rahi hai."

He shared the video with the caption that read, "Pawrty ho rahi hai ? #voteforrubina @rubinadilaik"

In the video, Abhinav was looking handsome in a fitted blue T-shirt. From the video, it looks like, Abhinav was in a fun mood, and was holding an apple in his hand. Talking about the apple reference, he was widely criticised in the house for doing nothing as he was usually seen eating apples, and oranges in the house. The housemates used to tease him for the same and used to call him "nalla".

Recently, in valentine's week, Abhinav entered the house and asked Rubina to marry him again in the most romantic way. He asked Rubina, "Shaadi karni hai dobara", and the couple kissed each other through a glass barrier.

Abhinav also said, "Tumhari struggle ab meri struggle banegi." Rubina adorably replied to him, and said, "tumhari chaahtein ab meri chahatein banengi."

The finale of Bigg Boss 14 is all set to take place on February 21. So far, there are five finalists in the house. The top contestants in the BB house are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, and Aly Goni.

