New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 is suggesting that there is some rift going on between the couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. It has happened right after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Ekta Kapoor came in the show and gave her suggestion that Rubina should not get influenced by her husband's opinion and should play her own solo game and from then she is taking the advice quiet seriously and is playing the game like a true boss.

In the recent Panchayat task, Abhinav got all angry as Rubina did not take his advice and was seen avoiding him. Abhinav asked her to rehearse about what she was going to say in the task and she avoided it and went to the washroom instead. Later, when Abhinav asked her again, she told him to speak in the mic and Rubina told him that she does not want anyone to hear their strategy thus she is asking him to do so.

Abhinav also told Rubina that now it has become difficult to talk to her and he further said that whenever he tries to talk, 'you are just avoiding me either you go to the washroom or somewhere else but is not trying to have a conversation.'

Adding to this, Abhinav also called her a bad listener and he does not have enough patience. Abhinav also told her that he begs her to please talk to him and have a real conversation. After this, Rubina kept questioning him but he does not give any answer.

From the latest episode, it is evident that turf is going between the husband and wife-- Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik over some small issue and misunderstanding.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma