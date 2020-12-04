Bigg Boss 14: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Abhinav Shukla became the second finalist of the house as he won the boat task, check deets to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the Bigg Boss 14 finale is nearing, the contestants of the BB house are showing their aggressive side in the BB house finale race. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Abhinav Shukla became the second finalist of the house as he won the boat task.

Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli were in a fierce clash as they were fighting to reach the top four of the finale week. There was a super entertaining boat task in which the contestant needed to ensure that they were seated on a boat until the task is over. The last person sitting on the chair inside the boat would win.

It was made clear that with each round, the seat will be decreasing in every round. In the task, Jasmin fails to grab a seat and she fights with Abhinav to snatch his seat and after this Abhinav tells her that she should play fair in the game and should try to snatch the seat from Nikki. However, Jasmin was out of the game, and the last fight was between Nikki and Abhinav.

Meanwhile, in the task, Abhinav swiftly holds the seat and grabs it and as the buzzer went on, Nikki gave a tough competition to Abhinav as she was trying to snatch it. Finally, the game was over and Nikki did not accept her defeat as she said that holding the seat doesn't mean he wins the task and Eijaz declares Abhinav the winner and he further applauds Nikki's fighting spirit.

Hence, Abhinav becomes the second finalist of this season after Eijaz Khan. However, after the task, Nikki told Abhinav that he is nice and apologises to him and after this Abhinav hugs her and tells her that everything is fine.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma