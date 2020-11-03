Asim and Himanshi shared one picture on social media in which the duo are seen sharing intense chemistry and it has surely sent their fans into a frenzy, see photo

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss 13's power couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have created a strong fan base on social media. The fans fell in love with the love story of the duo as their romantic chemistry started brewing during the time of Bigg Boss 13. After the Bigg Boss 13, the two has been a part of each other's lives and we surely can't get enough of them. Every now and then, the couple never fails to bless the feed of their fans as they surprise them with their romantic pictures.

Recently, Asim and Himanshi shared one picture on social media in which the duo are seen sharing intense chemistry and it has surely sent their fans into a frenzy. The picture is in the monochrome tone and the two can be seen holding each other. Asim is carrying a white coat, whereas, Himashi is seen in an all-black outfit that can be seen in the picture.

Right after they shared the photo, their fans started commenting and could not stop themselves from reacting to their picture. One of the users said, "Bond of love".

Another commented, "love the couple".

A few days back, the couple shared a photo in which they both can be seen clicking a beautiful selfie while sitting in the car. They shared this picture to promote their music video together and urged their fans to keep watching their video. Asim Riaz can be seen in a white shirt while Himashi Khurana can be seen wearing a stunning blue shirt with unicorn print.

Asim and Himashi have appeared in music videos together like Kalla Sohna Hai, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Afsos Karoge, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, and others.

Recently, Himanshi Khurana tested positive for coronavirus She was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana owing to complaints of fever and oxygen saturation. Now, she has recovered completely.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma