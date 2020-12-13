Sidharth celebrated his birthday with his close friend Shehnaaz Gill and the two shared the video from his birthday celebration on social media.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla celebrated his birthday with his near and dear ones on December 12 as he turned 40-year-old. However, the actor has now got into trouble as a video is doing rounds on the internet in which the actor is seen talking to a few guys about getting attacked by goons on his way back home.

In the video, a man is putting some serious allegation on Sidharth as he is sitting on the driver's seat in his car as a man records him. The two got into a war of words and the man was heard saying to Sidharth 'aapne bewajah garib ko maara' to which, Sidharth said he was threatened with a knife by some goons. 'Usne mujhe chaaku dikhaya, he further clarified in the video.

Even after this, the man does not stop and says that 'Yeh Sidharth Shukla hai. Drink kar ke gaadi chala raha hai. As the man continued with his allegation, Sidharth tried to snatch his phone away.

After this, a source close to Sidharth shared the truth behind the allegations to Times Of India and said that Sidharth's brother-in-law received a call from his staff regarding some goons during the wee hours of the morning. After this, they then went on to check the matter and what was going around. When Sidharth and his brother-in-law spotted the goons and tried to stop them, they were threatened by the attackers with knives.

However, Sidharth along with this brother-in-law somehow managed to get the goons and take them to the police station. The culprits have been arrested now. Clarifying the drunk-driving allegations, the source also revealed that Sidharth Shukla was sober during whole this matter, and all this was done to deteriorate his image and reputation.

Sidharth celebrated his birthday with his close friend Shehnaaz Gill and the two shared the video from his birthday on social media.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma