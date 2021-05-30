Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has added one more feather to her cap by becoming Chandigarh's Most Desirable Woman of 2020. Scroll down to know how she reacted

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, lately, took the internet by storm after her gorgeous transformation. Popularly known as 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' never fails to impress her fans with her beauty and now has added one more feather to her cap. Recently, the actress was announced Chandigarh's Most Desirable Woman of 2020. This news has not just left her fans elated but, the actress herself is beaming with enjoy.

In an interview with ETimes, she gave the credit to her fans and thanked them for showering immense love and blessings. When asked what makes her most desirable woman, she replied, "I am real and present the real side of me to the world. People connect with real people. In my opinion, a unique personality makes for a desirable trait. That is desirable because people want to be like that person."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Talking about who according to her, is the most desirable man to this she said, "The most desirable man, in my opinion, is Sidharth Shukla. Qualities like being considerate, loyal, caring, protective and honest are what attracts me in a man, and I find such men desirable." Well, the answer was quite obvious, as the actress is quite fond of her dear friend Sidharth and their true bond is from the Bigg Boss 13 days, where Shehnaaz ended up at the fourth position while Sidharth won the show.

The actress even heaped praises on Sidharth Shukla's recent web series Broken But Beautiful. Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!!"

Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!! — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2021

Coming back to Shehnaaz, taking to Twitter she thanked her fans and wrote, "Thank you for making me Chandigarh’s most desirable woman of 2020... This is truly and solely because of the support of you all. A big thank you once again."

Thank you for making me Chandigarh’s most desirable woman of 2020 ♥️♥️ This is truly and solely because of the support of you all. 🙏🏻 A big thank you once again. pic.twitter.com/VN3fDLq4Ky — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2021

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is busy shooting for her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv