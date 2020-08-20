Following complaints of hate speech and violence, Instagram on Thursday removed the account of Bigg Boss 13' contestant and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Following complaints of hate speech and violence, Instagram on Thursday removed the account of Bigg Boss 13' contestant and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak. His account was taken down after several social media users flagged his posts for flouting community guidelines and making inflammatory remarks.

Comedian Kunal Kamra had also urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and MumbaiPolice to take appropriate action against Vikas. He wrote, “HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading exercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution (sic).”

Post the account's suspension, lyricist Puneet Sharma announced the news on Facebook and said that he made an anonymous complaint about Hindustani Bhau to Instagram, citing the reasons of hate speech or symbols.

Multiple Twitter users shared screenshots of the message they got from Instagram on reporting the YouTuber. They celebrated the suspension by sharing memes and videos on Bhau.

“Biggest achievement so far, who else received this notification #hindustanibhau #HindustaniBhauDoglaHai,” wrote one. “This feels so good Big win #hindustanibhau is gone for good. Thank you @instagram,” wrote another.

Hindustani Bhau’s account has been removed by Instagram today. pic.twitter.com/8Wh1NMkB1l — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) August 20, 2020

Instagram Deleted Hindustani

Bhau Account!!

Le Me -: pic.twitter.com/6iL9rlxWLF — Rishabh__ (@say_unique) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile Instagram to Hindustani Bhau #SwachhSurvekshan2020 pic.twitter.com/r6fLQQjWqE — Anjana Om Modi (Parody) (@AnjanaOmModi5) August 20, 2020

Before the account was removed, Hindustani Bhau had more than 3.4 million followers. His Facebook page is still active.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha