Bigg Boss 10 Fame Manu Punjabi Alleges Death Threats From Sidhu Moosewala's Killers

Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi has apparently received a death threat to be killed like Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. Sharing a tweet on June 29, Manu Punjabi revealed the same and thanked the Jaipur police for arresting a man who tried to extort money from him. According to Manu's tweet, he was asked to pay up Rs 10 lakh, failing which he'd be killed like Moosewala.

He tweeted, "I feel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha Add SP RamSingh ji Comm Anand shrivastav Ji @jaipur_police to provide me security and find out the culprit. I got the email, claiming to be from the gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would kill me. Last week was stressful".

He also posted a screenshot of the letter that he received from the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

The Bigg Boss 10 and Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to his Twitter account to thank the Jaipur cops. Meanwhile, the Chitrakoot police arrested a 31-year-old man who had allegedly sent an email to Manu Punjabi asking him to pay Rs 10 lakh.

He claimed that he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. The arrest was made in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor area. Richa Tomar, the deputy commissioner of police, has begun an investigation.

The man has been identified as Kulveer Singh Chauhan aka Tony and it seems that he was a drug addict. Sidhu Moosewala was shot in broad daylight in Punjab. The horrific killing sent shockwaves across India and condolences poured in for the rapper.

For the unversed, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29th a day after his security was withdrawn by the government of Punjab.