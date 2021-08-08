Makers of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT has confirmed that actor Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty is going to enter the Bigg B house. The latest ‘Bigg Boss OTT Curtain Raiser’ clip on Voot introduced viewers to the contestants who will be locked in the house.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Makers of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT has confirmed that actor Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty is going to enter the Bigg B house. The latest ‘Bigg Boss OTT Curtain Raiser’ clip on Voot introduced viewers to the contestants who will be locked in the house.

Quite surprisingly, the list begins with Shamita Shetty’s sizzling entry which means she is definitely participating in the show. In the Voot clip, Shamita can be seen entering the Bigg Boss OTT stage while grooving on the famous song Sharara Sharara. In the clip, Shamita is seen wearing a red dress as she steps on the stage. She looks absolutely stunning.

Apart from her other Bigg Boss OTT contestants who are all set to enter the show are Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Rakesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Milind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat, and Akshara Singh.

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty’s entry into the show comes amid the backdrop of troubles in her sister Shilpa Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra's life. Kundra has been arrested in the alleged adult content case. A chargesheet has been filed against him for allegedly producing adult content and publishing it via apps. This case has stirred a lot of controversies after which many allegations were also levied on Shilpa who has defended her right to a fair trial. She said she has full faith in the Indian judiciary and hopes the truth will come out.

Earlier, Shamita also took to her social media and shared a cryptic post talking about the ‘strength within’ along with a picture of herself. “Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. “You got this .. keep going “ .You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible,” the post read.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha