BIGBANG’s Taeyang Drops An Epic Teaser Featuring BTS’s Jimin| See Pic

BlackLabel's Instagram handle released the teaser and first poster of BIGBANG's Taeyang's song featuring BTS's Jimin in the tape.

By Piyali Bhadra
Updated: Wed, 04 Jan 2023 12:24 PM IST
BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS's Jimin in the upcoming song 'Vibe' (Image Credits:@soompi/Twitter)

K-pop singers Taeyang and Park Jimin are collaborating for the first time together, and the duo will be soon featuring together in BIGBANG's Taeyang's upcoming new digital single titled 'Vibe' to be released on January 13, 2023.

BIGBANG's Taeyang agency 'THEBLACKLABEL' took to their Instagram handle and announced the fresh collaboration between the icons. On January 4, Taeyang's agency released the teaser of the song.

 
 
 
The two can be seen posing together giving a fierce shot with an explosive synergy making the poster look grand and graceful. In the shared poster, Taeyang and Jimin can be seen posing with a yellow backdrop with bright lights, shedding the focus on the two.

Donned up in a black avatar, Jimin can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, black cargo pants, and a red shiny jacket. He completed the look with a black metallic belt with commander boots and a feral set of neck chains, giving a street style and rough look.

On the other hand, BIGBANG's Taeyang was seen wearing printed black and red leather pants with a black t-shirt and a velvet half jacket. He can also be seen wearing commander boots with metallic rings and a heavy set of gold neck chains with golden hair to complete the look.

With a powered masculine air on the poster release, fans are keen and excited to see the first-ever collaboration between the top renowned idols of the K-pop world. Marking the first collaboration of the two, the single will also mark Taeyang's first solo release in six years, raising anticipation amongst the fans.

Taking over Twitter by storm the BTS fans are thrilled to see their idol with another K-pop icon after a long time. Expressing their excitement, many took to their Twitter handle praising and breathless for its release.

BTS's Jimin earlier collaborated with Ha Sung Woon in 2022 for the song 'With You' which was a song for the Korean drama titled, 'Our Blues.' Jimin was also seen singing the song 'Christmas' as a holiday gift for his fans. The K-pop icon has already made his solo debut album in 2018 titled, 'Promise.'

