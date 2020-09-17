New Delhi | Jagran Enetrtainment Desk: Yeh Hain Mohabatein actor Aly Goni has cleared the rumours over his participation in Color’s reality show Bigg Boss season 14. The actor has said that he is not going to be a part of the upcoming season of the popular reality show but he would love to participate in the future. The television star told News18, "I am not doing 'Bigg Boss'. The format and concept of 'Bigg Boss' are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in future, as they say 'never say never. Earlier, there were reports, Aly has been approached by the makers of the show.

Talking about the new series, Aly praised Avrodh actor Amit Sadh for his exuberant performances and said, “It also stars Amit Sadh whom I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received by all,"

Actor Aly Goni sees ‘Zidd’ as a huge opportunity for him, because he has never played a lead role in television. This OTT release can give a kick to his career. "You can do a lot of creative stuff on this platform, and I always wanted to do something raw on television shows, which would not have been possible. I have never played a lead on television. I feel on OTT an actor gets a freehand to perform and that's what I have always aimed for," News18 quoted Aly Goni as saying.

The web series ‘Zidd’ is an action-packed series that made Aly to undergo a physical transformation. The actor is following a strict workout schedule to reduce weight. "I am working out, running and also doing mixed martial arts," he said.

Television actor Aly Goni made his Bollywood debut with one of the most popular television shows, Yeh Hain Mohabaatein. The actor was last seen in a dance reality show 'Nach Baliye season 9' with his ex-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic.

Posted By: Srishti Goel