New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are setting couple goals ever since their friendship turned into a love affair. Fans would know for the longest time, the actors remained friends before finally relalising their true feelings for each other. It was only in Bigg Boss 14 that Aly and Jasmin, fondly named as 'JasLy' by fans, made their relationship status public. Since then the two have become inseparable. To give a sneak peek to fans into the love bird's life outside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Jasmin keeps on posting pictures with her beau.

On Wednesday, Jasmin posted some jaw-dropping pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a loose white shirt dropping off her shoulder as she poses for the camera. Jasmin captioned the picture, “Eyes for you” followed by a red heart emoji.

A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Seeing the pictures, Aly couldn’t hold himself back from dropping a lovely message in the comment section. Responding to her caption Aly wrote “Heart for u” along with a red heart emoticon. It looks like Jasmin wrote the caption of her picture for Aly only and it worked well.

Jasmin's recent picture not only smitten Aly but fans also went berserk and showered with her compliments and love. They started pouring in ‘fire’, ‘heart’ and ‘lovestruck’ emotions in the comment section.

Earlier, speaking about his marriage plans with Jasmin Aly told “I have made up my mind. I want to marry her, mujhe pata hai agar shaadi karni hai toh issi se karni hai. We haven’t decided on the date yet, but I am very sure that Jasmin is the girl for me,” as quoted by Times of India.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha