Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, has invited the ire of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for his controversial comment against the Marathi language

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Following the controversy over the comments made against the Marathi Language by one of its contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu Makers, the makers of popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 have issued an apology and said they are removing the controversial content from all future broadcasts. Viacom 18 Media Private Ltd has issued an apology. "We have received objections regarding the reference to Marathi language during the episode broadcasted on 27th October 2020 on Colors channel. We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode," the company said in a statement.

This is the apology !!! Such rested should be out immediately !!! https://t.co/jDAFOGi5X5 pic.twitter.com/abCljscveb — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) October 28, 2020

Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, has invited the ire of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for his controversial comment against the Marathi language in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. Adesh Bandekar of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amey Khopkar have threatened to stall the filming of the show if both Jaan and Colors Channel do not apologise within 24 hours.

The comments came to light after Jaan entered into an argument with the fellow contestant Nikki Tamboli and asked her to refrain from speaking in Marathi in front of him. He tells her he gets irritated with the language and if she has the courage, she should speak in Hindi.

He said, "Marathi mei mat baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga teko, mere saamne Marathi mei mat baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mei bol warna mat baat kar, chid machti hai meko."

Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena secretary and the head of the party’s Chitrapat Sena Aadesh Bandekar said, “Bigg Boss showrunners and the person [Jaan Kumar Sanu] must immediately apologise to Maharashtra and the people of Maharashtra. The person should be immediately evicted [from the show]... Maharashtra government should withdraw shooting permission of those who indulge in defaming the state.”

??? ??? ???? ????????????? ? ???? ??????? ?? ????????????? ? ????? ?????? ?????? ???? ?????? ?????? ?? ????? ???? ?????? ??????? ????????? ?????... ??? ?????? ??????????? ????????? ??????? ?????????? ??????? ???? ?????... ??????? ??????? ???? — Adesh Bandekar - ???? ??????? (@aadeshbandekar) October 28, 2020

MNS film workers’ union chief Ameya Khopkar also demanded an immediate apology from Jaan. “We will not allow the shooting of Bigg Boss to take place if both of them don’t apologise within 24 hours,” threatened Khopkar.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha