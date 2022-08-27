'Big Banners Don't Cast Me': Anupam Kher Feels He Is Not Part Of Mainstream Cinema Anymore

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is a well-known name in the industry. The actor made his debut in the 1982 movie Aagman. Anupam Kher was last seen in Karthikeya 2. However, it's been a while since the actor was seen in Bollywood movies. Opening to the issue, Anupam said that he has stopped getting the film from big-shot filmmakers including Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

“I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai,” Anupam was quoted as saying by Times Now Navbharat.

The actor has featured in more than 500 movies including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Veer Zaaara among others. Anupam emphasised the fact that there were times when directors such as Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and Sajid Nadiadwala always considered him for movies. However, now the table has been turned, and for some unknown reasons, he has not been getting movies.

The actor further said that he does not see himself as a part of the mainstream media and feels excluded. He also said he is not holding any other directors accountable for not offering him movies because, in his opinion, their lack of effort allowed for the creation of several other works, including the Telugu film, Tiger Nageswara Rao he did.

Meanwhile, people widely loved Anupam Kher's acting in The Kashmir Files, and now the actor will next feature in Sooraj Barjatya's film 'Uunchai'. Apart from Anupam, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika Thakur. The movie is set to hit the big screens on November 11, 2022.