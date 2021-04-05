Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak. Now, she will be seen in the film 83 in which she is playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Piku, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to share the screen space again. This time, Amitabh and Deepika will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Intern. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was supposed to play the role. He passed away last year after battling with cancer for two long years.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the first poster of the film. The poster was in yellow and white font. It also had a silhouette image of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. She shared the poster with the caption, that read, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern."

Check out the poster:

Well, looks like, this year is all about the Indian adaptation of Hollywood films. Recently, Parineeti Chopra starrer film, The Girl On The Train was also released on Netflix. This film was also the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film, with the same name. The 2016 Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train was directed by Tate Taylor and it starred Emily Blunt in the lead role.

This year, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will also be released and this film is also the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Apart from this, Tiger Shroff is also starred in an action flick film Rambo. The film is the Indian adaptation of the superhit Hollywood 2008 film Rambo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak. Now, she will be seen in the film 83 in which she is playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre, Jhund, among others.

