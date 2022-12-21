Big B Gets Rs 100 Cr Offer From Shark Tank Investors For New Business Venture| Watch

Ahead of the release of season 2 of Shark Tank India, the 'sharks' of the programme went on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati which is running its last week.

However, the 80-year-old actor used this opportunity to present his own business concept - the AB tissue. Amitabh has regularly been seen handing out tissues to tearful contestants on the show.

Sharing the promo, Sony pictures wrote, "Gyan ke manch par aaye business ki duniya ke bade 'Sharks', aur unke saamne @amitabhbachchan ji apne product 'AB Tissue' ki pitch se karna chahte hain apne naye business ki shuruaat! (The sharks of the business world visited the sets of KBC and Amitabh Bachchan used the opportunity to pitch his new business idea."

The video shows Amitabh Bachchan entering with a tissue box in his hand and putting forward his business plan.

"Khaas mahilao ke liye hum lekar aaye hain AB tissue. Is product ka first round of trial bhi ho chuka hai. To aap hamare is product mein nivesh kar sakenge ya nahi (We have brought unique AB tissue for ladies. The first round of tests for this product has already been completed. So can you put money into our item or not)?" he said.

This is then followed by multiple shots of Amitabh offering tissues to various female participants on KBC.

Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, then asserted that if the tissue is sold in the name of the veteran actor, they can surely invest no less than Rs 100 crore in the business.

Aman Gupta, founder of boAt, is also seen nodding his head while agreeing with Anupam. Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart.com, Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar, and the new investor, Amit Jain, author of CarDekho, were also present on the show.

In response to the offer, Amitabh's request had the sharks in stitches. He said, "Chhoti si bat hai sir. 100 cr mein se 25 per cent signing amount milega (It's a trifling matter sir. Could I receive 25 per cent of the Rs 100 crore as a down payment)?"

Shark Tank season 2 will be airing in early January in 2023. Ashneer Grover, who had formerly been a shark, will not be participating in the programme this time.