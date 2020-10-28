New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Divyenndu Sharma starrer Bicchoo Ka Khel is out with its trailer. The AltBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming web series is a crime-thriller drama that is going to add in the list of Indian web-series based on crime, revenge and drama. The upcoming series stars Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharmaa in the lead role. The series is also starring Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, Rajesh Sharma, Satyajit Sharma and Gagan Anand in pivotal roles.

In the trailer, Divyenndu is playing the role of Akhil Shrivastav, who is a fan of pulp fiction novels. It is shown that he is being interrogated by police in connection with a murder case and as this is going on, we get to know that he is out there to seek the revenge of his father's murder in police custody. The series is set in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh and is filled with bloodshed and copious drama.

From the trailer, it is clear that it is getting hard for Divyenndu to get out of the Mirzapur’s Munna Tripathi character.

The series is slated to be out on November 18. The web-series will stream on AltBalaji and ZEE5.

Divyenndu in a statement said, "I am really excited about the series as I got to play a character which I was looking for a long time. My character Akhil is an intelligent youth who is a fan of pulp fiction. The trailer is fast-paced and turned out to be really well-crafted. The story and characters are nicely written, that it reflects in our performance on screen. I am really looking forward to the response of the viewers and fans who have always loved the characters which I have portrayed."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma