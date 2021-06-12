Sharing a heart-wrenching post, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam said while his father Avnindra Bam passed away on May 11, his mother Padma Bam breathed her last on June 10.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam on Saturday evening said that both of his parents have passed away due to the deadly COVID-19 infection. Sharing a heart-wrenching post, the YouTuber said while his father Avnindra Bam passed away on May 11, his mother Padma Bam breathed her last on June 10.

"Lost both my lifelines to Covid. Nothing will be the same without Aai and Baba. Everything has been shattered in the past one month. My home, my dreams everything. My aai is not with me, neither is baba. Now I will have to learn from the beginning how to live and I don't feel like," he said in an Instagram post.

"Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I'll have to live with these questions forever. Can't wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon," he said while sharing some pictures of him with his late parents.

Bam's family has also issued a statement over the demise of his parents, asking his fans and well-wishers for their support. The family has also requested them to give the YouTuber "time and space to grieve this immense loss".

"We are saddened to announce their passing within one month of each other, due to Covid-19. We mourn the loss of these two gentle yet brave souls whose beautiful lives deserve to be beautifully remembered," the statement read.

The 26-year-old Youtube sensation had also tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 infection in November last year but recovered from it later that month. Asking his fans to take COVID-19 "seriously", Bam had urged people to take all necessary precautions to break the chain of the deadly infection.

"I have been feeling unwell for a while. Tests results have come and I am Covid-19 positive," he had said, "I have been feeling unwell for a while".

Bam, who is also a professional singer, rose to fame with his Youtube channel named "BB Ki Vines". He has been working with another YouTuber Ashish Chachlani since making his debut in the industry.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma