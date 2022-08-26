Bhuvan Bam To Star In A Romantic Comedy, Project To Release On OTT Platform

Bhuvan Bam is one of the most popular YouTubers in India and has been climbing the ladders of success with new projects. After the success of his web series 'Dhindhora', he is back to tell another story. He has started working on his upcoming project which will release on the OTT platform. This time, Bhuvan will be seen in a romantic comedy and will also produce the project under his production house BB Ki Vines Production.

Talking about the details of his new project, Bhuvan said, “It is a story about a young couple and the banter they share. It is light-hearted, which can be watched by the whole family. The characters are funny and quite relatable. Anyone watching it will always know that one person will be exactly like that person."

He further talked about the star cast as well. "The project also gave an opportunity to work with such veteran actors like Atul sir and Rakesh sir. These are the people I grew up watching on screen and now sharing a screen space is like a dream come true. Just being around them is also a huge learning experience for me, not just as an actor but also as a person,” he said.

Bhuvan's new project also stars Srishti Rindani Ganguly, Kamini Khanna and veteran actors like Atul Srivastav and Rakesh Bedi.

Recently, Bhuvan also announced his new web series 'Taaza Khabar'. Sharing the announcement teaser, Bhuvan wrote, "With good karma on one’s side, can one man set out to become a master of his own destiny? Meet Vasya from my OTT debut #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar only on @disneyplushotstar. Meet the cast & hop on to this miraculous journey along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathmesh Parab, Deven Bhojani sir & me. Can’t wait to bring this to you soon."

'Taaza Khabar' will stream on Disney+Hotstar and also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar.