New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most popular YouTubers Bhuvan Bam recently landed in the trouble because of his latest video 'Automatic Gaadi'. Many people on social media pointed out that his video has disrespected and objectified women. The National Commission for Women (NCW) asked Delhi Police to take strict action in the matter. To this, Bhuvan apologised and said that he has removed that part of the video.

“@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating the dignity of women,” read a tweet on NCW's official Twitter account.

Bhuvan issued an apology and said that he had no intention to hurt anyone. He tweeted, “I'm aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have the utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded." The video ‘Automatic Gaadi’ has over 12 million views and 2 million likes on YouTube.

I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 31, 2022

Bhuvan Bam’s comedy channel 'BB ki Vines' has over 25 million subscribers. He is not just a comedian but also a writer, singer and songwriter. He plays multiple characters in his video like Bhuvan, Banchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki, Mrs Verma, Adrak Baba, Mr Hola, Papa Maakichu and Detective Mangloo. His series 'Dhindhora', in which Bhuvan played all these characters, became a massive hit.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav