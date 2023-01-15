Bhushan Kumar On Escalating Fees Of Actors After Pandemic, 'Why should we suffer losses?'

Producer Bhushan Kumar recently opened up about the escalating fees of B-town actors. The development came after filmmaker Karan Johar stated that some actors hiked their fees during the pandemic. KJo had said that the newbees demand Rs 30-35 crores without even proving themselves at the box office.

Now, Bhushan Kumar also shared his opinions on the same, stating that many actors refuse to budge from their stance, leaving producers no option but to not work with them. In a coversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar said, "So abhi tak toh jin logo se hum baat kar rahe hain, they are talking positively. They are understanding the market. They are not saying ‘nahi, hum understand nahi karenge market ko’."

He further added, "Lekin abhi still some actors are there, who say ki ‘nahi, hum toh itna hi lenge, warna nahi karenge.’ Toh hum unke saath nahi kar rahe. Hum unko bol rahe hain, ‘mat karo, we also don’t want to do.’ Hum nuksaan ke liye kyu karenge? So many people have suffered losses in big films and we have seen that. So why we should give you money and we suffer loss, and you earn such a big amount? Ki aap 20 crore, 25 crore lelo and hum nuksaan kare film ka." (Yet there are some actors out there, who say we will take only this much, otherwise we won’t do it. So we don’t work with them, we say don’t do, we also don’t want to do. Why should we suffer losses?)

Asserting that everyone wants a win-win situation, Bhushan Kumar said, "In which we are also earning, the project is also safe, the project is not becoming heavy." "But jahaa pe project aapka itni cost nahi le sakta, waha pe hum actors se baat kar rahe hai," he concluded.