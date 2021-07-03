Talking about the biopic Bhushan Kumar said, "Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2020 will not only be remembered for its outbreak of COVID-19 in the country but also for losing many veteran stars of the entertainment world. The entertainment industry had to go through a rough patch after many artists left for their heavenly abode leaving a void in Bollywood, among all was legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. It was today last year, she died of a cardiac arrest, leaving her loved ones and the whole industry in shock.

Now, on her first death anniversary, T-Series' Bhushan Kumar has announced a biopic on National Award winner Saroj Khan. Talking about the biopic he said, "Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker. She brought audiences to the theatres who saw their favourite actors dancing to her steps. Sarojji’s journey that started as early as a 3-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina & Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of her mother.”

Raju, Saroj's son and a choreographer, expressed his happiness on the biopic and said that it's an honour for them that Bhushan Kumar thought of making a movie on his mother's life. He further added that his mother loved to dance and dedicated her life to it. He feels great that he followed in his mother's footsteps and became a choreographer.

Sukaina, Saroj's daughter, also added to this and said that Saroj was loved and respected by the entire industry, however, only her kids have seen their mother's struggle and her path to success. Sukaina hopes that with this biopic, Bhushan Kumar will be able to narrate her story, her passion for dance and her fondness and love for her actors.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv