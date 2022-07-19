Bhupinder Singh No More: Revisit Top 5 Best Tracks Of The Singer

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday at the age of 82. The late singer was suffering from a urine infection and was admitted to the hospital for the same. Best known for classics such as "Naam Gum Jayega" and "Dil Dhoondta Hai", Bhupinder Singh's had a long and illustrious career in the singing industry.

In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with the biggest names in the music industry, including Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle, Gulzar to Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Veteran singer's singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial "Haqeeqat", where he sang the Mohan-composed track "Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga" along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey.

Apart from playback singing, Bhupinder Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including "Dum Maaro Dum", "Chura Liya Hai", "Chingari Koi Bhadke" and "Mehbooba O Mehbooba", among others.

Let's take a look at some of his most popular and beloved songs.

1. Hothon Pe Aisi Baat

This upbeat Sachin Dev Burman song features two musical legends in the form of Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh.

2. Dil Dhoondta Hai

'Dil Dhoondta Hai' was composed by Madan Mohan and written by Gulzar. The soulful song from 1975's 'Mausam', brings out the sad, almost mournful side of Bhupinder Singh's voice.

3. Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman

This romantic ballad, sung to perfection by Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh, was filmed on Mithun Chakraborty and Zarina Wahab. The music was composed by RD Burman, and the lyrics were written by Gulzar.

4. Karoge Yaad Toh

This famous song from the 1984 film 'Bazaar' was crooned by the late singer and garnered him a lot of applause. The song was composed by Mohammed Zahur Khayyam and the lyrics were penned by Bashar Nawaz.

5. Huzoor Is Kadar Bhi

Bhupinder Singh's powerful vocals brought Rahul Dev Burman's composition to life in the 1983 film 'Masoom' which starred Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah.

The late singer also gave the Indian Music Industry many other melodious songs, ranging from the classic "Dil Dhoondta Hai" from 1975's 'Mausam', to the more upbeat "Hothon Pe Aisi Baat" from Jewel Thief. Although the singer is no more amongst us anymore, his music lives on!