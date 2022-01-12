New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is definitely one of the most gorgeous actors in the industry. Fans have loved every role essayed by Bhumi Pednekar. Whether it is Dum Laga Ke Haisha or Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actress has won millions of hearts with her acting skills. And now, Bhumi is back with a bang as she will be seen in Bhushan Kumar's 'The Lady Killer'.

On Wednesday, the official account of Tseries took to Instagram and broke the news. They uploaded a picture of Bhumi and captioned it as, "We are delighted to welcome the lady with killer vibes Bhumi Pednekar to the team The Lady Killer Directed by Ajaybahl66 Produced by Bhushan Kumar Shailesh R Singh KrishanKumar"

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Helmed by Ajay Bhal, the movie will feature Bhumi and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is supposed to be a suspense drama that will take its audiences through the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

Sharing her thoughts and feelings about the film Bhumi said that she is excited about working with Arjun Kapoor. She added that the script of the film grabbed her attention from the very start. This will be the first time, that Bhumi will be sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor. The actress also said that she cannot wait to start work on the film with Arjun, director Ajay Bahl, and producers Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh.

Meanwhile, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said that they are thrilled to have Bhumi on board for the film. The producer also said that Bhumi's versatility and raw talent coupled with Arjun Kapoor's acting skills will make this suspense drama a must-watch for everyone.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen