Bhumi Pednekar Slays In Burgundy Monokini As She Enjoys New Year In Mexico See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar is undoubtedly one of the hottest B-town divas enjoying a massive fan following on social media, where she often stuns in her new avatars taking her fashion game to another level. However, keeping her professional and personal life distant, the actress gave an inside glimpse of her time in Mexico.

On Friday, Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, where she set social media on fire with her hot picture, as she celebrated her New Year in Mexico. The actor can be seen making the most out of her holiday in Tulum.

The 'Love Story' actress donned a stunning green two-piece dressed for a cocktail evening. In the next slide, Bhumi Pednekar wore a burgundy bikini, where she can be seen running toward the sea on a beach under the clear sky.

Many prominent personalities from the B-town world reacted to her post, from Rhea Kapoor to Orhan Awatramani, they adored her holiday post. She also shared a small clip where Bhumi Pednekar was seen enjoying a red swimsuit on a swing.

She also posted a group picture with her friends, whereas in the last clip, she captured a bunch of people in swimsuits performing exercises on the sand with sean and coconut in the backdrop. Sharing the picture and video series, Bhumi wrote, "My year so far…" She used 'Tulum' and 'Vacay' as the hashtags on the post.

Sonam Kapoor's sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor commented and wrote, "Give us the Tulum lookbook!" Bhumi's friend Orhan Awatramani also commented and wrote, "Beauty is Bhumi." Popular video creator Sakshi Sindhwani also took to the comment section and wrote, "You are unreal Bhumi."

Bhumi Pednekar's fans also praised her boldness and beauty, as one social media user wrote. "Hot stuff," while another wrote, "You look incredible." One more social media user wrote, "Beautiful, Bhumi ma'am." "Vacation aisa hi ho." while another mentioned, "Bombshell" and "Hotness" with a series of fire emoticons.

Talking about her workfront, Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen in Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Premiered on Disney+Hotstar, the film received positive reviews from critics and was well received by the audience.

Bhumi Pednekar has a pipeline of films in her kitty. The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' with Rajkumar Rao, Pulkit's 'Bhakshak' alongside Sanjay Mishra, Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer' with Arjun Kapoor, Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Taapsee Pannu, and Sumit Vyas.

She will also feature in 'Meri Patni Ka' remake starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh alongside her.