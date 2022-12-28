Bhumi Pednekar On Feeling Nervous While Filming Intimate Scene In Lust Stories: 'I Barely Had Any Clothes On'

BHUMI Pednekar has proved herself as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood in 2022 after starring in very different roles this year. From Badhaai Do to Raksha Bandhan to Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi impressed the audience with her versatility as an actor. Recently, Bhumi talked about her Netflix film 'Lust Stories' and revealed that she was very nervous while filming the intimate scenes.

Lust Stories is an anthology film which consists of four different stories directed by four different directors. In one of the stories, Bhumi was seen opposite Neil Bhoopalam and it was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama about her experience of filming intimate scenes, Bhumi said that she was nervous and had barely any clothes on.

“When I did Lust Stories, I was nervous. It was a ‘full throttle’ orgasm but at that time, for me intimacy coordinator, we didn’t have that. But, Zoya, with the sensitivity with which she took me and Neil through it, because as she said, it is not about ‘you are a girl and you should feel comfortable when a male co-star needs to’,” she told Bollywood Hungama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

She added, "But, I was nervous because this is the most naked I can be in the room full of people. I barely had any clothes on and we have protection and technically done but still, between Neil and I, we had to sit down and say that these are our boundaries. Just that conversation between your director, you and your co-actor was so important because you are in a moment and it’s no different."

Lust Stories also stars Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala and Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia, among others. The movie was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi has a bunch of films lined up including Bheed and The Lady Killer, among others.