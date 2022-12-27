Bhumi Pednekar Dedicates Award For 'Badhaai Do' To Queer Community, Says 'We Tried To Make A Point On Inclusivity'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has had a very active year. She began the year with Badhaai Do, which garnered wide critical acclaim for its dignified portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community. This was followed by Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar, and more recently she was seen in the comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera, which again earnered her tremendous praise.

Talking about the year that she has had, Bhumi said, "It feels amazing to have started and also end the year on a creative high. I was fortunate to begin the year with Badhaai Do which gave me so much love and appreciation. It's a really special film and I'm glad we tried to make a very important point about inclusivity through the film's sensitive messaging."

Badhaai Do, featuring Rajkummar Rao, was a movie about a loveless marriage and saw Bhumi portraying the character of a lesbian female named Sumi. This role earned her much praise and admiration, which she humbly dedicated to the LGBT+ population in India.

She said, "I have received so many awards for this film through the year which I dedicate to the LGBTQIA+ community in India. Badhaai Do would sit right on the top of my filmography for being a film that also aimed at making a change."

In Govinda Naam Mera, which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Bhumi's portrayal of the bold, clever, and independent Gauri Waghmare, who defies gender stereotypes with her lifestyle decisions, has been met with unanimous positivity.

Talking about how happy she is to have been able to play such diverse roles, Bhumi said, I’m also happy that I ended 2022 with Govinda Naam Mera doing a role that has earned me a lot of appreciation. It was a challenging role and I'm glad that I have entertained people.

"Badhaai do and Govinda Naam Mera are two diametrically opposite films. So, to win love for both satisfies me because it shows me that I can play both ends of the spectrum as an actor. As a creative person, it is always important to be validated for one's work and 2022 has been that year for me."

Bhumi will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra's Afwaa, Bhakshak produced by Gauri Khan, Mudassar Aziz's Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a few more undisclosed ventures.