New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar always impresses the audience with her powerful performances, which makes the audience crave to watch her in other movies as well. Now, Bhumi has started shooting for her upcoming movie The Lady Killer, which also stars Arjun Kapoor. She is in the beautiful city of Manali to shoot for the film.

Bhumi shared a photo with Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote, "Saw snow, felt cute, might delete later (not) #LadyAndTheLadyKiller @arjunkapoor #GoodMorning #TheLadyKiller #Love #Hills #Manali Clicked by @the.mad.hair.scientist".

Bhumi and Arjun can be seen standing in front of the snow and they can be seen laughing while looking at each other as they pose for the picture. In the picture, Bhumi sported a puffed white jacket with blue denim and boots. Arjun can be seen wearing a grey jacket with black jeans.

Anand L Rai commented, "Two genuine people with genuine smiles, @bhumipednekar @arjunkapoor", with two yellow hearts. Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "Arre arre arre Kya baat hai". Arjun also shared the same photo on his Instagram page.

Bhumi also shared a glimpse of her road trip to Manali for shooting The Lady Killer. She shared a video on her Instagram story, where she can be seen enjoying the beautiful view of Manali with the song Iktara playing in the background.

A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor announced the beginning of the shoot for The Lady Killer. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Embarking on this new journey of #TheLadyKiller as we start shooting today".

On the work front, Bhumi will next star in Shashank Khaitan's comedy Govinda Naam Mera, also starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in Anand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan and will collaborate with Rajkumar Rao in Bheed. She was last seen in Badhaai Ho. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria and Kuttey.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav