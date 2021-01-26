Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are soon going to appear in the music video of Shreya Ghoshal's song. It is reported that the song will be released around Valentine's Day.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are the most loved couple in the industry. Netizens just can't get over their amazing chemistry, thus every now and then they come up with a new trend of #SidNaaz. People fondly address them as SidNaaz and due to the love of people, both celebrities keep on trending on social media. Recently, the hashtag #BhulaDunga100M started trending on Twitter as Sidharth Sukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song Bhula Dunga is soon going to cross the 100M views on Youtube. Currently, the song has 99 million views, and their fans are trying way too hard to make it reach 100M views as soon as possible.

This one is for #SidNaaz fans who have worked so hard for #BhulaDunga100M only 90K left



Go and Watch the Video👇

👉 https://t.co/0l4S6wP9jC pic.twitter.com/EIJpZE02Tz — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 26, 2021

For the unversed, the tinsel town's favourite couple teamed up together for their first-ever music video and they were starred in Bhula Dunga post-Bigg Boss 13 on March 24, 2020. The song is sung by Darshan Rawal and it depicts the story of love and pain all together. It has been more than 10 months since the song was released, but it still manages to create magic for the fans.

As the #BhulaDunga100M started trending, one of the users wrote, "#BhulaDunga100M is trending and it’s such a sweet feeling as this is Sidharth’s first music video after BiggBoss to cross 100M in a matter of hours from now."

Another user wrote, "Of course #BhulaDunga100M deserves a very big celebration, but not at the cost of Sana's birthday! Trust, me I want it to happen asap, but even if it happens tomorrow, our prime focus should be on her birthday. I said what I said"

Less than 90k needed for 💯 million views 😭



Please be serious and stream Everyone 🤧🤧@OfficialSidNaaz @ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla

💯 million is coming 😭😭#BhulaDunga100M pic.twitter.com/ImSc1Ul55h — 🦋Aarohi🍒✨❣️ NAAZ's BIRTHDAY ❣️💖✨ (@Sidnaaz122Z) January 26, 2021

Yet another wrote, "We have all waited for this like hell long

#BhulaDunga100M"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the duo is soon going to appear in the music video of Shreya Ghoshal's song. It is reported that the song will be released around Valentine's Day.

