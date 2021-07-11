The film’s first teaser hints about extraordinary volumes of entertainment laced with patriotism surrounding the events of 1971 Indo-Pak war and India's first-ever nuclear tests during that time.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhuj: The Pride of India’s teaser was released on Sunday July 11. Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt starrer film that also features Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk and the face of Morrocan talent in Mumbai, Nora Fatehi, will release on Disney + Hotstar ahead of independence day on August 13.

The film’s first teaser, a little over thirty seconds in duration, hints about extraordinary volumes of entertainment laced with patriotism surrounding the events of 1971 Indo-Pak war and the first-ever nuclear tests that India conducted back then in the Bhuj district of Gujarat.

Watch | Bhuj: The Pride of India teaser

Bhuj: The Pride of India is a film by director Abhishek Dudhaiya, which is set during India-Pakistan war of 1972 that finally led to the liberation of East Pakistan as present-day Bangladesh. According to initial reports, the film depicts the story of Indian Air Force's Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then-incharge of Bhuj airport who along with 300 local women reconstructed the Indian Air Force airbase during the 1971 war. The film also features Sharad Kelkar and Pranita Subhash.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the film was 90 per cent complete in March 2020, just when the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 was put in place for the first time. The final schedule of the film was completed by the makers in March 2021.

