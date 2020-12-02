Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Since the incident took place, many filmmakers have tried to put the disastrous night and its effects on the screens through different mediums, be it fiction or non-fiction, or documentary or feature film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is one among the most horrific incidents which the city and residents of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal will never forget in their life. The gruesome incident, which took place on the night of December 3, 1984, claimed over 3,000 lives and affected lakhs of people with many suffering from adverse effects of the deadly gas leak till now.

On the intervening night of December 2 and 3 in 1984, when people were sleeping at their comfort, a poisonous gas -- methyl isocyanate -- leaked from the United Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant number C resulting in one of the worst industrial disasters to have taken place globally. Reportedly, an estimated 40 tonnes of MIC was leaked from the factory in the first two hours, and it was carried from the factory premise to the city by the cold morning breeze.

It took years for the survivors' life to return to halfway normal in the city, but the chemical disaster has forever marred its citizens and the future generations of Bhopal. Since the incident took place, many filmmakers have tried to put the disastrous night and its effects on the screens through different mediums, be it fiction or non-fiction, or documentary or feature film.

On the 36th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy, here are some of the finest cinema works depicting the horrific night.

Bhopali (2011)

Bhopali, helmed by Van Maximilian Carlson, is a documentary based on the horrific night. In the film, survivors talk about their sufferings that they are going through since the incident took place and the adverse effects of the tragic night on their lives. The film also showcased their never-ending fight for justice as the authorities and the Union Carbide Corporation continue to fail them.

Bhopal Express (1999)

Bhopal Express is a film which depicted the horrific night from newly-wed couple's point-of-view. In the film, the husband works at the UCIL and showed how the tragedy affected the city of Bhopal. It also showcased the cruel disregard of the factory officials, who not only disabled the security alarm but also refuted that the leaked gas is toxic.

Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain (2014)

This movie captures the events which led to the tragic night of the leak. Directed by Ravi Kumar, the movie showed the negligence and lack of safety measures within the premises leading up to, and on the night of, the incident. The 'Prayer For Rain' in the title of the film depicts two meanings, first, the plant workers' prayer that it rain, so that it would end the drought and farmers would buy their pesticides; and also the prayers of the victims, who kept trying to wash their faces to get rid of the chemicals.

One Night in Bhopal (2004)

This film is a documentary featuring the survivors' first hand experience of the tragic night. The film shows how the people were full of hope with regard to the factory and the jobs it offered them. In the second half, the film describes the night of the disaster and its aftermath, and how it will have a lasting effect of Bhopal for years to come.

