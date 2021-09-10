Bhoot Police Twitter Review: Some users are calling it a 'waste of time' while others are saying that the film is a 'fine blend of horror and comedy. Some users even compared the film with other horror-comedy films, such as Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited film Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, is finally streaming on, Disney+Hotstar. The horror-comedy film is all about catching ghosts, however, the story takes a twist when Baba Vibhooti (Saif) and Chiraunji (Arjun) encounters actual shoot.

Hours after the Bhoot Police premiered on the OTT platform, viewers took to their social media handle and dropped their reviews. The film has garnered mixed reviews from netizens, some calling it a 'waste of time' while others are saying that the film is a 'fine blend of horror and comedy. Some users even compared the film with other horror-comedy films, such as Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi.

One of the users wrote, "What we expected from roohi, we got it from Bhoot police. A proper horror comedy..Saif Ali Khan at his best, rest all decent. 3.5 star."

What we expected from roohi, we got it from Bhoot police. A proper horror comedy..Saif Ali Khan at his best, rest all decent. 3.5 star. — Achal (@im_achal) September 10, 2021

Another user wrote, "#BhootPolice is quite well! and most important thing it don't make u bore! #ArjunKapoor and #YamiGautam performance is decent. I don't like #SaifAliKhan n jacky. Film is good for entertainment."

Criticising the film, a user wrote, "Bhoot Police is neither funny nor scary. It tests the audiences' patience. It's one of the most boring Bollywood films in the last two years. Skip it! Rating :1* out of 5*"

#BhootPolice Review : Bhoot Police is neither funny nor scary. It tests the audiences' patience. It's one of the most boring Bollywood films in the last two years. Skip it!

Rating :1* out of 5* — (Macro) Bollywood! (@MacroBollywood) September 10, 2021

Another user wrote, "Good concept horrible execution. The moment you get invested in a narrative some cut happen and it goes haywire. @arjunk26 and #SaifAliKhan are good but @yamigautam shines and was best of lot. These guys deserved a better script."

One word Review: Hilarious!#SaifAliKhan and #JacquelineFernandez nailing their comic roles with perfect dialogue delivering! Amazing story!



Rating : ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (3.5 stars ) !#BhootPoliceReview — Team Jacqueline Fernandez (@TeamJaquelinee) September 10, 2021

#bhootpolice

Despite being a horror comedy

Bhoot Police has its heart at the right place!!!!

My review-⭐⭐⭐🌟(3.5/5)

The entire star cast performed well#ArjunKapoor #SaifAliKhan #yamigautam #JacquelineFernandez — Atharva Bahirat (@AtharvaBahirat) September 9, 2021

#SaifAliKhan once again carried this movie alone!!

overall a nice horror comedy!!!

all other starcast did the decent job!!#ArjunKapoor #JacquelineFernandez is sizzling her avtar!!#YamiGautam

my review (❤❤❤)out of 5..#BhootPolice pic.twitter.com/1YECoklDId — MOVIE MANIAC (@Profess08243289) September 10, 2021

#JacquelineFernandez stuns in her glamorous role in #BhootPolice and viewers go ga ga over her role !



Positive Reviews are pouring around the film and tell us your #BhootPoliceReview ! @Asli_Jacqueline #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/FakOkvIA18 — Team Jacqueline Fernandez (@TeamJaquelinee) September 10, 2021

A few developments are silly. The dialogues are quite smart and funny but only at places. Audiences have off late seen The Family Man, Mimi and even Helmet which had great one-liners in nearly every sentence. #BhootPolice had the scope for it but... https://t.co/W6pmfZIzbj — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) September 10, 2021

The film helmed by Pavan Kirpalani was expected to release in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhoot Police makers shifted to direct OTT release. The film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv