Bhoot Police Trailer Out: the trailer showcases Saif as baba Vibhooti, Arjun Kapoor as Chiraunji, Yami Gautam as Maya, and Jacqueline plays the role of Kanika.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jaqueline Fernandez, have unveiled the trailer on August 18, 2021. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the trailer will take you on a spooky adventure full of ghosts and humorous incidents.

The trailer opens with Saif and Arjun making a dashing entry as modern Tantriks, who don't believe in 'bhoots'. Saif essays the role of baba Vibhooti while Arjun Kapoor is Chiraunji. In a wake to prove there is nothing like 'ghosts', the duo goes on a journey across the hills with Yami Gautam, who essays the role of Maya. The eagerness to know what happens after they encounter a ghost will keep you on the edge.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen essaying the role of Kanika, who is Saif Ali Khan's love interest.

Here have a look:

Sharing the trailer, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Ye horror-comedy hai unique aur trailer bhi hai new, bhooton ko darana hai toh jaldi karo view. #BhootPolice aarahi hai iss 17th September, @disneyplushotstarvip par. Watch the trailer now!"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

On the eve of Saif Ali Khan's birthday, makers unveiled the first look of Bhoot Police, wherein the duo can be seen catching or warding off ghosts. Sharing the teaser, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Bajega bhooto ka band, jab aayenge Vibhooti and Chiraunji (The ghosts will find the going tough in the presence of Vibhooti and Chiraunji). #BhootPolice trailer arriving 18th August on @disneyplushotstarvip . Stay tuned! #DisneyplusHotstarMultiplex."

Bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and the film is slated to release on September 17, on Disney+ Hotstar. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres, however, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the makers have decided to release it on OTT. The shooting of Bhoot Police began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv