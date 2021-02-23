Bhoot Police Release Date: In the poster, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saf Ali Khan could be seen standing on a cliff in the hunt of ghosts and holding something in their hands while posing against an eerie backdrop.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of horror-comedy Bhoot Police on Tuesday announced the release date of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor-starrer. As per the announcement by the makers, the film, which will offer a fair share of laughs and jump scares, is slated to hit the big screens on September 10, 2021.

Announcing the same on social media, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a poster and the release date of the film. In the poster, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saf Ali Khan could be seen standing on a cliff in the hunt of ghosts and holding something in their hands while posing against an eerie backdrop.

Yami can be seen holding a torch, while Arjun has a spear and Jacqueline has a leash in her hands. Saif seems to be holding a skeleton of a hand.

Arjun captioned the post, "Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th Sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal." Check his post here. A similar poster was also shared by Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The horror-comedy was initially announced in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, the cast of the film was changed recently. 'Bhoot Police' will mark Saif's first collaboration with Arjun and Yami. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani of "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" fame, the upcoming film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The team of 'Bhoot Police' has reportedly been shooting in various locations - they started in Dalhousie, moved to Dharamshala, and then went to Jaisalmer in January this year. The team also shot some portions of the film in Mumbai. The team began filming in November last year in Himachal Pradesh and finished the shooting earlier this month.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan