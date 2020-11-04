The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam and the cast of the film are headed to Himachal Pradesh for film's shoot.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment desk: As we all are stuck in the pandemic, and it is not so normal sistaution but the makers of Bhoot Police has come up with the 'New normal is paranormal' tagline and we can't agree more. The makers unveiled the first look poster of the film and Kareena Kapoor Khan did all the honours, The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam and the cast of the film are headed to Himachal Pradesh for film's shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared not so spooky poster and write, "The #NewNormal is Paranormal. Good luck guys... kill it. #SaifAliKhan @arjunkapoor @jacquelinef143 @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @rameshtaurani @akshaipuri #pavankriplani @jaya.taurani @tips #12thStreetEntertainment #BhootPolice."

The unmissable part is the tagline of the post that reads, "'Aatma Nirbhay Bharat". Jaaved Jafferi is also going to play a pivotal role in the film and the shooting has begun in Dalhousie. It will also be shot in Dharamsala and Palampur.

The film is being helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. After Race 2, Saif and Jacquline are getting back on the big screen again but this time with Arjun and Yami.

Earlier, the film was announced in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, underwent a cast change recently. Saif has now been joined by Arjun Kapoor, Yami and Jacqueline. This is the first time Saif is collaborating with Arjun and Yami.

Actor Yami Gautam has been sharing the photos and videos from Dalhousie. She shared a video in which she was heard saying, Somewhere it’s raining. Good morning. In the video, she was carrying a maroon jacket with a sweater.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma