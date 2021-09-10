The vibe of the misty surroundings and dimly-lit scenes enlightens the hope in viewers that something interesting is bound to unravel. Scroll down to read more about Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam starter Bhoot Police.

New Delhi | Sanyukta Baijal: In a series of horror comedies that are a new point of interest for both filmmakers and audiences, another one is ready for your attention. Directed by Pavan Kriplani, Bhoot Police was pitched to the viewers as a film based on fake ghostbusters who con people and later come across a real ghost.

Well, that's pretty much the plot of this not-so-zany film. The movie starts with two brothers Vibhuti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chiraunji aka Chiku (Arjun Kapoor) entering a house to help a possessed woman in the family. However, the concatenation of events quickly turn the story to be funny but unsurprising.

The plot proceeds further and you gradually realise the cream you are waiting for is majorly in the second half. Although some of the key factors which make you sail through some unwanted sibling banter and trying-hard comedy are Saif's one-liners, a quirky spirit festival and their over-the-top wagon which will instantly remind you of 'Mystery Machine' from Scooby-Doo.

Cut to the entry of Maya (Yami Gautam) who is a tea estate owner along with her sister Kanika (Jacqueline Fernandez) in Himachal looking for Ullat Baba's sons to cast out a spirit of hills called Kichkandi which has troubled her factory workers. Thriving hard to carry forward the legacy of their father Ullat Baba, Chiku readily agrees to help the sisters. Meanwhile, Vibhuti sees this as an opportunity to con them.

Talking about Maya and Kanika's characters the two siblings barely have a thing in common apart from their father's property which Kanika is trying to sell and move to London but Maya is against it. Misty surroundings and dimly-lit scenes, the shots in the woods speak a language of their own. And the vibe of the same enlightens the hope in viewers that something interesting is bound to unravel.

All thanks to the spooky dark shadow effects, a tattered self-help book and Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever's crisp role, the film manages to make you sail through the negatives of it. The film lacks a scary ghost, jump-scares and a gripping storyline.

As much as it seemed promising through the trailer, the film is a blend of a few verbal punches, a loosened climax and a few unclosed loop holes. However, the concept is not the culprit here, but the execution is in this illusionary ghost story. At a stretch, Bhoot Police is partly-entertaining but fails to break any new floors. Although we'll recommend it as a one-time watch for all the horror-comedy fans.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal