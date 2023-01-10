Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Confirmed: Kartik Aaryan To Star In The Lead Role, Eyes THIS Release Date

After the blockbuster success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, producer Bhushan Kumar was flooded with questions about whether a third installment in the horror-comedy film franchise is in the works. And now, the T-series head honcho has confirmed that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is officially in the works.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minted over Rs 180 crore at the box-office. Talking about the third installment in the film franchise, Bhushan Kumar said, “We are definitely making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan”.

The producer revealed further details in conversation with Pinkvilla and explained, “We are right in the process of figuring out the gap that we need between part 2 and part 3. The expectations are sky high and we are now thinking on how to take the franchise forward.”

“At the moment, we are jamming on the script. All the stakeholders are clear – the idea of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 needs to be big and unique. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an established franchise now, and there will be anticipation around it,” Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying in his interview with Pinkvilla.

The producer also highlighted the sequel of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam’. “Drishyam 2 was a unique idea and in the same way, we are on the look out of a unique idea. Once we get that, we will move ahead,” Bhushan Kumar told Pinkvilla.

Talking about when the film will begin shooting and which release date they are eyeing for, Bhushan Kumar said, “We are targeting to release the film in 2025 and start it by second half of 2024. We have got good one and a half year to crack the subject.”

Interestingly, Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan enjoy a good working partnership and will also be working on the third film in the musical film franchise, ‘Aashiqui’.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s directorial film, ‘Shehzada’. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film will be releasing on Valentines Day 2023.